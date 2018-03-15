Which Android-branded product will be next to lose the namesake, if any? [Poll]

Today, Google officially announced that it would be renaming Android Wear to Wear OS by Google, “a wearables operating system for everyone.” With this change, we see Google seemingly separating the product from the Android name and making it appear more universal.

Do you think Google will be renaming any other products to remove the Android namesake?

As Abner wrote earlier:

Google confirmed the change this morning, saying that the new name “better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all—the people who wear our watches.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Google change the name of one of its products away from the Android-branding even this year. Just last month, Android Pay was officially rebranded to Google Pay.

So, what Google product do you think will be renamed to remove the Android branding? Do you think Google is trying to separate its services away from the Android name? Let us know with the poll below.

