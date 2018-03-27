039: Waymo + Jaguar, New Android phones, Google acquires Tenor | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a partnership between Waymo and Jaguar for a sleek self-driving car, a few new Android smartphone announcements from Xiaomi and Huawei, and Google acquires Tenor.
- Waymo and Jaguar unveil new self-driving and all-electric I-Pace
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S goes official w/ Snapdragon 845, Qi charging, and improved dual-camera
- Huawei P20 family goes official w/ notched displays, flashy colors, and triple-camera array
- Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS packs 512GB of storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and ditches the notch
- Google acquires GIF platform, keyboard Tenor to improve image search, Gboard, & more
