ARCore 1.1 hints at more supported devices, including Nexus 6P, Galaxy S9 [APK Insight]

After seeing a spate of ARCore apps announced last week for GDC, Google is today rolling out version 1.1 of the Android SDK for augmented reality. As promised at launch last month, this update hints at support for more devices.

More device support

ARCore exited beta in late February with version 1.0. At launch, 13 models from Google, Samsung, LG, Asus, and OnePlus were supported:

Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL; Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+, Note8, S7 and S7 edge; LGE’s V30 and V30+ (Android O only); ASUS’s Zenfone AR; and OnePlus’s OnePlus 5

Meanwhile, Google announced that it partnered with Samsung, Huawei, LGE, Motorola, ASUS, Xiaomi, HMD/Nokia, ZTE, Sony Mobile, and Vivo to enable augmented reality experiences on upcoming 2018 devices. Just last week, Samsung confirmed that ARCore support will be rolling out “in the coming weeks” for its latest flagship.

Version 1.1 of ARCore includes files that name several Galaxy S9 and S9+ variants, as well as the Nexus 6P, Moto Z2 Force, and the just announced Huawei P20 line.

Nexus 6P (angler)

Huawei P20 (HWEML)

Huawei P20 Pro (HWCLT)

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS (HWNEO)

Moto Z2 Force (nash)

Asus (A002_2)

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (a5y17)

Samsung Galaxy S9 variants SC-02K SC-03K SCV38 SCV39 starqlte star2qlte



