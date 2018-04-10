How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook testimonials before Congress on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

After the news broke that a company called Cambridge Analytica had collected private data from millions of users’ Facebook profiles, many wanted answers from the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. While he has apologized publicly several times, Zuckerberg will be speaking to two congressional committees this week. Here’s how to watch both testimonials live…

Zuckerberg will appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees on Tuesday, April 10, at 2:15 pm ET. The second hearing will take place on Wednesday, April 11, at 10 am ET in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Each hearing will stream live on the respective committee’s website (links can be found below) and can be seen either on Android or a Chrome web browser. From there, you can cast the video onto your Chromecast or Android TV if you would like it on the big screen.

If you aren’t able to watch either of the testimonials, don’t worry as Zuckerberg’s prepared statements and remarks can be read here.

Watch Tuesday’s Senate hearing at the Judiciary Committee’s website here.

Watch Wednesday’s hearing on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s website here.

We will try to embed the testimonials if/when they become available online.

