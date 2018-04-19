Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus specs

Motorola took the wraps off of the Moto G family this morning which consists of the Moto G6 Play, G6, and G6 Plus. While all three feature an 18:9 display, all three offer various levels of budget specs at very affordable prices.

Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Moto G6 Plus Android Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Screen size 5.7-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.7-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.9-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio Resolution 1440×720 pixels 2160×1080 pixels 2160×1080 pixels Primary camera 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.7, Dual Autofocus Pixel Secondary camera N/A 5MP RGB (for depth) 5MP RGB (for depth) Front Camera 8MP, front-facing flash 8 MP 8MP / 16MP with low-light mode (APAC) Processor Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core, Adreno 308 GPU Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core, Adreno 506 GPU Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core Kryo, Adreno 508 GPU Storage 16/32GB 32/64GB 64/128GB Expandable storage up to 128GB 128GB 128GB RAM 2GB/3GB 3GB/4GB 4GB/6GB Battery 4000mAh (nonremovable) 3000mAh (nonremovable) 3200mAh (nonremovable) Ports microUSB port, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Weight 175 g 167 g 167-168 g Dimensions 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 160/161 x 75.5 x 8.0mm Other features Front-facing speaker, 10W rapid charger, water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (rear) Front-facing speaker, 15W TurboPower charger, water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (front) Face unlock Front-facing speaker, NFC, 15W TurboPower charger (included), water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (front) Face unlock Carrier support T-Mobile, AT&T Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T Verizon, Sprint GSM carriers Base price off-contract ~$199 ~$249 N/A In-box accessories TBD TBD TBD

