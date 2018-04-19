Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus specs

Motorola took the wraps off of the Moto G family this morning which consists of the Moto G6 Play, G6, and G6 Plus. While all three feature an 18:9 display, all three offer various levels of budget specs at very affordable prices.
|Moto G6 Play
|Moto G6
|Moto G6 Plus
|Android Version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Screen size
|5.7-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio
|5.7-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio
|5.9-inch IPS LCD, 18:9 aspect ratio
|Resolution
|1440×720 pixels
|2160×1080 pixels
|2160×1080 pixels
|Primary camera
|13MP, ƒ/2.0
|12MP, ƒ/1.8
|12MP, ƒ/1.7, Dual Autofocus Pixel
|Secondary camera
|N/A
|5MP RGB (for depth)
|5MP RGB (for depth)
|Front Camera
|8MP, front-facing flash
|8 MP
|8MP / 16MP with low-light mode (APAC)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core, Adreno 308 GPU
|Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core, Adreno 506 GPU
|Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core Kryo, Adreno 508 GPU
|Storage
|16/32GB
|32/64GB
|64/128GB
|Expandable storage up to
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|RAM
|2GB/3GB
|3GB/4GB
|4GB/6GB
|Battery
|4000mAh (nonremovable)
|3000mAh (nonremovable)
|3200mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|microUSB port, headphone jack
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|175 g
|167 g
|167-168 g
|Dimensions
|154.4 x 72.2 x 9 mm
|153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm
|160/161 x 75.5 x 8.0mm
|Other features
|Front-facing speaker, 10W rapid charger, water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (rear)
|Front-facing speaker, 15W TurboPower charger, water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (front) Face unlock
|Front-facing speaker, NFC, 15W TurboPower charger (included), water-repellant nano-coating, fingerprint sensor (front) Face unlock
|Carrier support
|T-Mobile, AT&T Verizon, Sprint
|T-Mobile, AT&T Verizon, Sprint
|GSM carriers
|Base price off-contract
|~$199
|~$249
|N/A
|In-box accessories
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
