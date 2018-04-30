You can now leave reviews of Google Assistant actions and apps

Google Assistant may have launched with somewhat limited capabilities, but over the past year or so the company’s “Actions on Google” platform has exploded with thousands of excellent apps and integrations. Now, users can provide feedback on those with reviews.

Some interactions with third-party software on Google Assistant feels very native, like home control or weather information. Other actions, though, require a bit more to access. Unlike Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant has all of its various actions live at the same time, meaning you need to know what to say to trigger them. To make that a bit easier, Google has a library available to show you what’s out there.

The massive library is available on your phone and the web, and makes it relatively easy to see what you can do with these various actions and apps. In the past, however, there was no way to know if that functionality worked well.

As pointed out by Android Police, Google recently flipped a switch that enables users to leave reviews on the various available actions. You can’t yet leave reviews anywhere except on mobile devices, but the results of these reviews show on all platforms. Since this has only been live for a few days, there obviously aren’t a ton of reviews out there, but it’s good to see the functionality going live.

With this in place, developers can get actual feedback from users on their apps and actions, and users can be a little more aware of what they’re getting into with new functionality. Review averages appear right on the app’s listing even in search results.

