Have you ever typed in a URL either on purpose or accident and had Google Chrome autofill it when typing in a similar search query? While many end up just working around this and let Chrome remove it at a later date, there’s a straightforward and fast way to delete the autosearch suggestion. Here’s how.

How to delete specific autosearch suggestions in Google Chrome

In many of my cases, I type in a web site’s URL but end up using .com when I meant to type in .net. For example, I once typed in speedtest.com instead of speedtest.net. After, anytime I wanted to either visit speedtest.net or just Google ‘speedtest,’ Chrome would autofill speedtest.com.

If you want to delete one of these autosearch suggestions, the first step is to start typing the item into Chrome’s address bar. Once you’re several letters in, Chrome should suggest populating the search query with a previously typed in URL.

The autosearch suggestion will look identical to the image below, with part of the option highlighted in blue. If this is the suggestion you would like to delete, merely press Shift+Delete on your keyboard. This should immediately remove the autosearch suggestion and stop it from showing in the future.

If you have a Chromebook that doesn’t have a Delete key, you can use Alt+Backspace instead. So to delete an autosearch suggestion, you just press Shift+Alt+Backspace.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

