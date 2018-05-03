Google releases VR180 companion app for line of point-and-shoot cameras

At CES 2018, Google announced the first cameras that use its VR180 format to capture high-resolution 3D photos and videos. With a point-and-shoot format, these devices are intended to be simple and easy to use. Today, a VR180 companion app was uploaded to the Play Store by Google.

This Google-made app is used to set up cameras like those announced by YI and Lenovo earlier this year. According to retailers, the latter’s Mirage Camera is shipping relatively soon, alongside the standalone Mirage Solo Daydream headset.

The app can be used to capture content, transfer files to a paired phone or the cloud, and save/discard clips. Other management features include checking up on capture activity, battery charge, and storage remaining. Design-wise, the app does not look all too different from Google Photos or Google Clips, with it also featuring a Live Preview mode.

The full list of capabilities according to the Play Store listing are as follows:

Set up your VR180 camera in just a few minutes

Transfer your VR180 content in seconds from your camera to your phone

View your VR180 content to select your favorite moments

Save VR180 content easily to Google Photos or YouTube or your phone’s photo gallery

Share VR180 content directly with your friends and family

See what your camera sees with Live Preview

Remotely capture VR180 content even when the camera is a few feet away

Adjust camera settings

As the name suggestions, VR180 captures half of what existing 360-degree cameras do. Dual lenses provide a 180° x 180° FOV that should create a more realistic sense of depth and sharper content. YI’s upcoming Horizon VR180 Camera features a swiveling screen, while Lenovo offers an LTE variant.

LG’s consumer VR180 camera is slated for later this year, while Z Cam and Panasonic are developing cameras aimed at professionals.

