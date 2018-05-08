Google announces a partner program for Google Photos

As expected, Google has today announced a partner program for Google Photos. The program will give developers access to “tools and APIs” to build products that work with Photos.

People create and consume photos and videos in many different ways, and we think it should be easier to do more with the photos you’ve taken, across all the apps and devices you use. That’s why we’re introducing a new Google Photos partner program that gives you the tools and APIs to build photo and video experiences in your products that are smarter, faster and more helpful.

Specifically, the Google Photos Library API is the big news of the day.

With the Google Photos Library API, your users can seamlessly access their photos whenever they need them. Whether you’re a mobile, web, or backend developer, you can use this REST API to utilize the best of Google Photos and help people connect, upload, and share from inside your app.

Google says that it is launching the first developer preview of this API today, so partners can start trying it out on their own projects right now.

Tomorrow is the standalone Google Photos session at I/O, so we expect to see extensive details on these announcements then. Stay tuned.

