Google adds morse code as input method in Gboard w/ predictive word suggestions

Google I/O is here, and to kick off the presentation today Google’s own Sundar Pichai got on stage to talk about AI. In that, he debuted a video which introduces a new input method in Gboard — morse code.

Starting later today, Google’s Gboard keyboard on Android. This arrives thanks in part to Tania Finlayson, who has used morse code as her method of communication for years. To help users in her situation, morse code is being added to Gboard.

Obviously, this isn’t something everyone will use, but it’s certainly handy. That’s especially true because Google has kept predictive word suggestion around with this feature.