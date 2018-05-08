Google adds morse code as input method in Gboard w/ predictive word suggestions

- May. 8th 2018 10:21 am PT

Apps & Updates Google I/O 2018
View Comments

Google I/O is here, and to kick off the presentation today Google’s own Sundar Pichai got on stage to talk about AI. In that, he debuted a video which introduces a new input method in Gboard — morse code.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting later today, Google’s Gboard keyboard on Android. This arrives thanks in part to Tania Finlayson, who has used morse code as her method of communication for years. To help users in her situation, morse code is being added to Gboard.

Obviously, this isn’t something everyone will use, but it’s certainly handy. That’s especially true because Google has kept predictive word suggestion around with this feature.

Guides

Gboard

Gboard

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier