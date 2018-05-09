Future Google Home Max update will help reduce in-line latency by up to 93%

When you pay $400 for any type of speaker, let alone a Google Home Max, you expect it to do everything you want it to. Unfortunately, when you plug something into the Max through the 3.5mm port, there’s noticeable latency. In an upcoming update, this should get dramatically improved.

At Google I/O, a company representative told TheNextWeb that the company will be addressing the problem and we should expect a performance update by the end of the month.

Chris Chan, the Google Home Max Product Manager, said the following:

In launching Max, we knew that a vast majority of users would love using the Google Assistant to stream their favorite artist or album. We also learned that many users enjoyed using line-in to bring their personal collections to life. This performance improvement makes Max an even more frictionless experience for those plugging in their record player, smartphone or other audio source.

This performance update will hopefully reduce the in-line latency from 550 to 39 milliseconds. With this improvement, users who use the Home Max as a wired speaker with record players, TVs, and other audio sources should see almost no lag between the device and the speaker.

