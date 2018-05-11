Google Clips can now pair to multiple phones, better recognize hugs, dancing, more

Unlike other Made by Google products, Google Clips did not get a presence at I/O 2018 despite it being an obvious example of AI. To make up for this, the smart camera is adding the ability recognize hugs, kisses, dance moves, and more, as well as multi-device pairing.

Google has made improvements to the AI model so that Clips will now automatically recognize and capture more hugs, kisses, jumps, and dance moves. Cited use cases involve:

When it comes to kids and pets, you never know which moments you’ll want to capture. It’s not just about them smiling, looking at the camera, or posing on request (near-impossible with kids and pets who don’t want to sit still!). You may want to get your daughter jumping up and down in excitement, or your son kissing your cat. It’s all about the little moments and emotions that you can’t stage or coordinate ahead of time.

Meanwhile, this update makes Clips a more shareable and family oriented device with support for connecting more than one device. Family pairing, especially useful for parents, allows multiple user to connect their phone to Clips to view and share on-device content.

The last change, in addition to the standard bug fixes, is automatically trimmed clips based on camera movement. This update to the Google Clips companion is beginning to roll out today via the Play Store, with the new version already hitting out devices. The full chanelog is below:

Share your Clips camera with family members or across multiple connected devices

Clips will now capture more hugs, jumps, and other exciting activities

Clips are automatically trimmed based on camera movement

Minor bug fixes, updates, and intelligence improvements

