AI-powered ‘Nudge’ respond reminders rolling out to the new Gmail

Last week, Google announced and began rolling out Smart Compose at I/O 2018, as well as native offline support for the new Gmail. Today, AI-powered response suggestions called “Nudges” are beginning to launch in the redesigned web client.

Like with many of the new features announced last month that focus on increasing productivity, Nudges uses machine learning to provide quick reminders to follow-up or responses to email so that “nothing slips through the cracks.”

It will now “nudge” users to reply to emails they may have missed and to follow up on emails for which they haven’t received a response.

In the Gmail inbox, these prompts appear to the right of a message in bright orange text and include: “Received 3 days ago. Reply?” and “Sent 5 days ago. Follow up?”

Besides seeing the reminders in the main list view, users will know that the feature is rolled out to their account by heading into settings. Enabled by default for users of the new Gmail, there is a new “Nudges” preference where users are able to turn off the two types of nudging:

Suggested emails to reply to : Emails you might have forgotten to respond to will appear at the top of your inbox

: Emails you might have forgotten to respond to will appear at the top of your inbox Suggest emails to follow up on: Sent emails you might need to follow up on will appear at top of your inbox

It is not yet live on several accounts we’ve checked, but Google notes it is starting to roll out to all users.

