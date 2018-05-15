068: New Android phones, Google hardware updates, Pixel 3 notch | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a couple new Android phones from Honor and HTC, software updates for Google Wifi and Google Pixel Buds, and my thoughts on the Pixel 3 and whether or not it should follow in line with other notch + chin Android phones.
Links:
- HTC Exodus is a decentralized app and blockchain-optimized phone
- Honor 10 goes official w/ P20 design & specs, AI camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, all for nearly half the price
- Google Wifi can now test network performance for each device on a network
- Google Pixel Buds add double-tap to skip, manual power on/off, & easy device switching
- Opinion: Google, please make Pixel 3 stand out from these notched abominations
Feedback?
