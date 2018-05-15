Google Wifi can now test network performance for each device on a network

Google Wifi for Android and iOS already features a number of tools to measure network quality. The latest allows users to test individual device performance to find and fix connectivity dead zones in your home.

Existing Google Wifi tools in the companion app allow users to measure the general speed of your internet connection, as well as the network connection quality between multiple Wi-Fi access points. Given how users on average have 18 connected devices per network, Google is adding a new tool to diagnose problems related to location and to better optimize the Wifi’s mesh networking capabilities.

Rolling out today, Network Check helps users measure how each individual device is performing on your Wi-Fi network. As a result, users can move and better position a Wifi router if devices in a certain area are performing slower.

Knowing Wi-Fi coverage is poor in an area of your home can help you pinpoint the exact bottleneck when you notice a connectivity slowdown. Then, you’ll know to move your Google Wifi point closer to that device or even move the device itself for a stronger connection.

Full availability for this new Network Check technology is expected in the coming weeks.

