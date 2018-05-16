Nokia X6 goes official w/ dual-cameras, notched display, & Android 8.1 for $200 in China

Since its revival last year, the Nokia brand has been coming out with some excellent new smartphones on a regular basis. Today, HMD Global is debuting the latest Nokia device, the Nokia X6…

Designed for the Chinese market, the Nokia X6 is an affordable device that delivers a shockingly great package for its price point. Under the hood, the Nokia X6 is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and, like with the company’s other devices, the software comes with minimal alterations from the way Google intended it. Powering the device through daily usage, there’s a 3,060mAh battery with USB-C for charging.

The Nokia X6 also offers a 5.8-inch FHD display up front which has a notch up top. The display has a taller aspect ratio of 19:9 as well, with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 over top.

Around back, the Nokia X6 offers a dual-camera setup which has a primary 16MP sensor, backed up by a 5MP monochrome sensor. Up front there’s a 16MP sensor, and all three weigh in with an f/ 2.0 aperture. There are also some software enhancements on board such as HDR, AI adjustments, and the “Bothie” mode which captures from both cameras at the same time.

As for pricing and launch details, the Nokia X6 has only been confirmed for release in China. Pre-orders are open today for the device in Black, Blue, and Silver. Pricing starts at CNY 1,299 (~$200 USD) for the 4GB/32GB model, and goes up to CNY 1,699 (~$265) for the 6GB/64GB model.

