Google opens sign-up page for early access to ‘new YouTube Music’

Following this evening’s report revealing that the new YouTube Music is coming soon, Google has launched a page where users can sign-up for early access. This new launch site reveals that the upcoming service will use the existing YouTube Music logo and branding.

Slated to launch this Tuesday, the “new YouTube Music” is expected to cost $10 per month and be “functionally the same” to the current incarnation. However, new features include better recommendations based on watch history. Meanwhile, this service is also expected to eventually replace Google Play Music.

YouTube is also replacing the previous Red offering that gave users access to both music features and original content. The new “YouTube Premium” service will cost an additional $2 per month, with users having to first sign up to the new Music in order to access it.

The “coming soon” sign up page and Recode suggest that there will first be a “soft launch” for the service. It’s unclear how soon users will be able to access the new music offering from Google.

Users can sign up to get updates and a “chance to get early access” here. Text at the bottom of the pages notes how “only Google accounts can use YouTube Music and receive early access.”

