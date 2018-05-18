How to stream the royal wedding live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Today is the wedding between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle. Here’s how to watch the wedding live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The royal nuptials will take place today, May 19, at 4am PT / 7am ET with different festivities starting at 1am PT / 4am ET. Multiple networks will be broadcasting the entire event live for your enjoyment.

How to stream the royal wedding on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

Did you know the royal family had a YouTube channel? Well, they do, and they will be livestreaming the entire ceremony. You can catch the livestream here or watch it in the embedded video down below.

The live stream will follow the wedding procession, marriage ceremony at Windsor Castle, and wedding day happenings along the way. Afterwards, the footage will be reshown so that people can enjoy this wonderful event no matter their location or time zone.

As mentioned, the multiple networks will be live in Windsor, England to bring the royal wedding to your screens. The second easiest way to stream everything will be through CBS All Access. The service does cost $5.99 a month, but if you’ve never signed up before, you can enjoy a free one-week trial.

The network’s live coverage begins at 1am PT / 4am ET.

A second option is watching ABC’s stream of the wedding. Its live coverage kicks off at 2am PT / 5am ET and will be hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and World News Tonight’s David Muir. You can either stream the event through the ABC News app for Android or watch it all from Good Morning America’s website.

Both CNN and E! News will also be broadcasting the royal wedding starting at 2am PT / 5am ET. CNN’s stream can be watched either through its Android app or on its website. E! News’ broadcast will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and a panel of fashion experts and can be watched on its site.

Lastly, NBC will be covering the royal wedding starting at 1:30am PT / 4:30am ET. This broadcast will come live from an exclusive location overlooking the Windsor Castle and will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kobt. You can watch this live from NBC’s Today Show website.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes almost every major network. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $40 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the royal wedding include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes almost every broadcast. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the royal wedding

You can check out the official royal wedding website to learn more about the soon-to-be newlyweds, the wedding carriage procession route, and even past royal weddings from throughout England’s history. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.