Google Maps on iOS now has some cute cars to use in place of the navigation arrow

Since the earliest days of Google Maps, your vehicle’s location along your route has always been represented by a blue arrow. That’s about to change on iOS — Google has added three new adorable car designs to replace it with.

The news comes via a single-paragraph post over at The Keyword:

There’s now a new way to customize your drive on Google Maps for iOS. Depending on your mood, you can swap out the classic blue navigation arrow for a new icon—a stylish sedan, a timeless pickup truck, or a speedy SUV. Get started by tapping on the arrow while in driving navigation mode to select your vehicle of choice, and hit the road with a brand new car, so you can have that new car feeling without the down payment.

To choose one of these little cars over the boring blue arrow, all you have to do is tap on the arrow itself when you’re in active navigation mode. You’ll see the above pop-up that lets you choose a red car, a green truck, or a yellow SUV.

9to5Google’s Take

I have the same take any time anything new comes to iOS before Android. Why is this coming to iOS before Android? Will it ever come to Android? Hopefully, eventually. We’ll let you know.