Gboard’s spell checker hasn’t been working properly for many users

Typing on a touchscreen isn’t ever going to be the most natural thing in the world, and that results in a ton of inaccuracies. Thankfully, keyboards have gotten pretty good at autocorrecting typos made in daily use. Currently, though, Gboard’s spell checker is not working…

First pointed out by users on Reddit (via Android Police), Gboard’s spell checker has been broken for a shockingly long time. Users have reported issues off and on with the spell checker for a few months now, and it only seems to be getting more prevalent.

Typically when you spell a word wrong on Android, the word is underlined in red to signify that it’s spelled wrong if it isn’t corrected automatically. Without a functional spell checker, though, that won’t happen. While Gboard’s autocorrect is still working to some extent, Gesture typing doesn’t seem to be affected on Gboard. But, if you’re a two-hand typer like me, this outage could definitely get annoying.

Fortunately, it’s not very hard to fix this. Simply downloading another keyboard application, such as Grammarly, will give you a keyboard that works as you’d expect. Some users also report that reverting to past Gboard versions resolves it.

Currently, it’s unknown if Google is aware of this problem as the company hasn’t even responded on its own product forums.

