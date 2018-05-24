Huawei will no longer offer bootloader unlock codes for its Android devices

Most OEMs are pretty bad about supporting their software in the long run, but Huawei does do a pretty solid job of giving its users options. For a while now, the company has given its customers the option to request a code to unlock their device’s bootloader, but now, that program is coming to an end.

Pointed out by Paul O’ Brien on Twitter this week, Huawei is sending out an announcement to users that it will stop offering bootloader unlock codes in the next couple of months. Any product launched after today, May 24th, 2018, will not be eligible for a bootloader unlock code. For devices release prior to today, codes will only be available for 60 days.

To provide better user experience and avoid issues caused by ROM flashing, the unlock code application service will be stopped for all products launched after 2018-5-24. For products released prior to this date, the service will be stopped 60 days after this announcements. Thank you for your understanding. We will continue to provide you with quality services.

Huawei’s reasoning here is that the company wants to “provide [a] better user experience” by stopping users from flashing ROMs on their devices and “avoid issues” from that custom software.

While most consumers probably won’t be affected by this, it’s certainly bad news for developers and enthusiasts who enjoy bringing third-party software to these devices.

This is bad news. Huawei will soon no longer offer bootloader unlocks for their devices! pic.twitter.com/GZec6x8XGz — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien) May 24, 2018

