The Trusted Places Smart Lock has shown back up in Android

Yesterday, we reported that in the latest Google Play Services update, Google removed the Trusted Places Smart Lock that can disable an Android phone’s lockscreen security when they’re at a specified location. Now, with no word from Google, Trusted Places is back.

As Ben explained yesterday:

Trusted Places in Smart Lock was a pretty simple idea. If you were in a specific location like your home, you could set that address as a place you felt your device was secure and it would turn off standard unlock methods. Essentially, you wouldn’t need to input a PIN or Pattern when at that address.

Comments on a Google+ post spotted by AndroidPolice state that the Smart Lock reappeared after yet another Google Play Services update.

But even though many are seeing Trusted Places back in their Smart Lock menu, they’re reporting that it isn’t working. I and several others have double checked and Trusted Faces appears to be working for us. Your experience might vary.

If you’re interested in trying out one of the other Smart Locks, we have a full Android Basics tutorial for you to check out about how to unlock your device using Trusted Face.

