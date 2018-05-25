OnePlus 3/3T pick up Face Unlock, May security patch in latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus is one of the few companies doing a decent job updating their devices. Now, the OnePlus3 and OnePlus 3T are picking up new security patches and features in a new update.

The best gifts for Android users

As a part of OxygenOS 5.0.3, OnePlus is delivering a few key updates to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. Firstly, this includes the long-awaited arrival of Face Unlock. Debuted on the OnePlus 5T, the company has slowly been expanding the feature to other devices over time.

Further, this update also delivers May’s security patch level. OnePlus is typically pretty good about bringing monthly patches and even though this one is pretty late in the month, it’s still ahead of most other OEMs.

The full changelog for OxygenOS 5.0.3 is available below and the update is rolling out via OTA over the coming days to all users.

Changelog: System Updated Android security patch to 2018.5 Supported FaceUnlock

Launcher Refined Shelf UI design New design for App shortcuts Supported more options when long pressing an icon

Gallery Places: a map view of photos by location Supported sharing photos to Shot-On-OnePlus Added “Recently Deleted” collection

File Manager Added “Large files” category

Weather Added new widget for Launcher Improved the positioning accuracy Adjust refresh interval for weather information update



Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: