LG V35 ThinQ goes official w/ Snapdragon 845, exclusive to Project Fi and AT&T

Just a few weeks after launching its first flagship of 2018 with the LG G7 ThinQ, LG is back with another new launch, this time with the LG V35.

The best gifts for Android users

LG’s V30 launched in the second half of last year and proved a solid device, and LG seems to be milking that for all it’s worth with not one, but two sequels now coming from that device. The new LG V35 ThinQ doesn’t deliver anything groundbreaking, but further improves on the V30’s fairly compelling package with a couple of interesting twists.

Looking at the specs, the LG V35 ThinQ delivers a pretty solid upgrade from the V30. There’s a Snapdragon 845 chipset on board paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That same 6-inch QHD+ OLED display returns again as well with Android Oreo out of the box. Around back, the same dual-16MP cameras are found with the classic standard and wide-angle setup LG has been using for years.

As for hardware, LG is using the same glass and metal design here with IP68 water resistance and wireless charging. The same audio specs are in tow as well with the HiFi Quad-DAC and the phone also has virtual 3D surround sound with DTS:X.

Like it has on its other “ThinQ” devices, LG is touting the AI smarts on board with this device as well. It has Google Lens baked into the camera application and even has Super Far-Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) for improved Google Assistant functionality.

LG will be selling this device in North America “this summer,” and as we expected it will be exclusive to AT&T. Interestingly, though, LG has also partnered with Google to offer the device through Project Fi. According to The Verge, LG has (ridiculously) priced the phone at $900, at least on AT&T.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: