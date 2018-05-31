How to stream the 2018 NBA Finals live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

The 2018 NBA Finals kick off tonight between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s how to watch the entire championship series live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The NBA Finals will start today, May 31, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. ABC will be exclusively broadcasting the entire event live for your enjoyment.

The games themselves can be streamed online through ESPN’s website or the Watch Espn app for Android. Just know that you will be required to sign in with a cable/satellite TV subscription to access these.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestream, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the ABC network. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $40 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the 2018 Billboard Music Awards include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes the ABC broadcast. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Over-the-air antennas

Lastly, if you don’t have access to a cable/satellite TV subscription and don’t want to sign up for a streaming service, there’s a good chance that you access the free over-the-air broadcast of ABC. While it’s probably too late to grab an antenna for tonight’s game (unless you have a local Best Buy that’s still open), you can buy an OTA antenna from Amazon for cheap.

You can check out the FCC’s website to check the OTA coverage in your location.

Learn more about the 2018 NBA Finals

You can visit the official NBA FInals website to find the championship’s entire schedule and learn more about both teams. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.