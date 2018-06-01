Motorola One Power leaks out in alleged live image showing off its wide display notch

We already know a fair bit about Motorola’s upcoming flagship devices like the Moto Z3, but there’s still (annoyingly) a lot more in the pipeline for the company this year. The “Motorola One Power” first came on our radar a few days ago, and now the first alleged live image has debuted.

Odd branding aside, the Motorola One Power is a relatively intriguing device because it’s the first Moto device in a while to be different when it comes to design. That includes a new camera sensor and fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, but even more notably the notched display up front.

Now, in the first live image of this device, we’re getting some confirmation on some of the details of the originally leaked render (via 91mobiles). As in that render, the notch on this device is certainly much wider than what we’ve been seeing elsewhere in the Android world, but still a bit slimmer than devices like the iPhone X or its Mi 8 clone from Xiaomi.

There’s a chin along the bottom of the display, but interestingly it doesn’t have the Motorola logo from the original render. This could just be from being an early unit though. There aren’t any other clear details that can be gathered from this image, but it’s definitely looking like we’ll be seeing this device relatively soon.

