Samsung reportedly announcing Galaxy Note 9 in August w/ similar design, upgraded internals

- Jun. 1st 2018 1:32 pm PT

View Comments

In addition to a bevy of Pixel 3 rumors, recent weeks have seen a spate of major smartphone launches from the OnePlus 6 to the LG G7 and V35. A new report today sees Samsung join the news fray with a Note 9 unveil apparently slated for August.

Nintendo Switch

According to Bloomberg, Samsung will announce its next Galaxy Note device on August 9th during an Unpacked event in New York. This is a common occurrence for the South Korean company, while the date — unsurprisingly — suggests that the device will be named the Galaxy Note 9.

Like the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Note 9 will reportedly look “similar” to last year’s model with Samsung focusing on upgraded internals and camera. A new processor from Qualcomm is expected, though some markets will use the company’s in-house Exynos chipset. Meanwhile, there are no details on the Note 9’s upgraded camera stack.

Earlier rumors pegged the Note 9 as featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the latest reports rule that out “due to technical difficulties” that Samsung is apparently facing. Meanwhile, other announcements that could coincide with the Note launch is the next version of Bixby.

Being announced two weeks earlier than last year, Samsung is aiming to release the device by the end of August, according to Bloomberg.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

About the Author

Abner Li's favorite gear

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2
Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild