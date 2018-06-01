Samsung reportedly announcing Galaxy Note 9 in August w/ similar design, upgraded internals

In addition to a bevy of Pixel 3 rumors, recent weeks have seen a spate of major smartphone launches from the OnePlus 6 to the LG G7 and V35. A new report today sees Samsung join the news fray with a Note 9 unveil apparently slated for August.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung will announce its next Galaxy Note device on August 9th during an Unpacked event in New York. This is a common occurrence for the South Korean company, while the date — unsurprisingly — suggests that the device will be named the Galaxy Note 9.

Like the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Note 9 will reportedly look “similar” to last year’s model with Samsung focusing on upgraded internals and camera. A new processor from Qualcomm is expected, though some markets will use the company’s in-house Exynos chipset. Meanwhile, there are no details on the Note 9’s upgraded camera stack.

Earlier rumors pegged the Note 9 as featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the latest reports rule that out “due to technical difficulties” that Samsung is apparently facing. Meanwhile, other announcements that could coincide with the Note launch is the next version of Bixby.

Being announced two weeks earlier than last year, Samsung is aiming to release the device by the end of August, according to Bloomberg.

