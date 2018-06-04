Gmail’s new Material Design makeover will roll out to all users starting in July

A couple of months ago Google revealed that Gmail was going to be getting a huge makeover, and in late April, users finally started getting the option to try out that interface. So far, it’s been well-received, and Google is planning to kick off the full rollout in July.

The best gifts for Android users

It’s not uncommon for Google to hold back a major redesign or set of features for its G Suite catalog of products to give professional customers a bit of extra time to prepare for the changes, and Gmail is no exception.

This new redesign first started rolling out as an opt-in only setting for Gmail users back in late April, giving people the chance to try out the new UI before Google permanently flipped the switch.

Considering most people seem to like the new interface, Google has decided to move everyone to the latest version starting in July. Once that rollout begins, users will still have the ability to revert back to the old Gmail interface for “a period of time,” but after 12 weeks following the rollout’s start, Google will force everyone to use the new UI whether they’ve opted-in or not.

G Suite Admins will have a few options for their users which are listed below and will be available in the Admin console.

Immediately transition their users to the new Gmail. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).

For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details). Allow their users to opt in to the new Gmail at the time of their choice. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).

For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details). Wait approximately four weeks until their users are allowed to opt in to the new Gmail. For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details). This is the default setting. During this four-week period, users will not have the option to opt in to the new Gmail.

For a period of time, users will still have the option to opt out (see below for more details).

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: