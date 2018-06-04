Google Lens 1.0 preps expanded AR Stickers availability, includes Pixel 3 ‘blueline’ codename [APK Insight]

After adding a slew of new features and getting a redesign at I/O 2018, Google Lens today gained a new shortcut app to quickly launch the visual search feature. The app itself is currently quite simple, but a teardown reveals that AR Stickers could be directly available in Google Lens, while there is also a direct reference to a Pixel 3 codename.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

AR Stickers in Google Lens

With the launch of the Pixel 2 last October, Google unveiled AR Stickers and in the past few months added several new seasonal packs. These interactive stickers, which adapt to the environment and each other, could be coming directly to Google Lens.

Version 1.0 of Google Lens includes several sets of strings related to AR Stickers, with one relevant section directly describing an “AR Stickers mode” with a “sticker gallery” and the ability to open up your photos.

In Google Camera on the Pixel and Pixel 2, users can add stickers to a live scene. It’s unclear whether a similar capability is coming to Google Lens or whether the strings are just in reference to adding AR Stickers to images that have already been captured. That functionality alone would be notable as there is currently no way to add AR Stickers after the fact, however, the interactive nature would be rather limited in still shots.

<string name=”accessibility_close_ar_stickers__button”>Close AR Stickers mode</string> <string name=”accessibility_close_stickers_gallery_button”>Close sticker gallery</string> <string name=”accessibility_collection_info”>Shows info about sticker pack %1$s</string> <string name=”accessibility_delete_all_button”>Delete current scene</string> <string name=”accessibility_delete_selected_button”>Delete selected sticker</string> <string name=”accessibility_done_button”>Done</string> <string name=”accessibility_launch_gallery_button”>Launch photo gallery</string> <string name=”accessibility_main_menu_button”>Open main menu</string> <string name=”accessibility_num_characters_used”>%1$sout of%2$scharacters have been entered so far</string> <string name=”accessibility_open_info_button”>Open info menu</string> <string name=”accessibility_open_stickers_gallery_button”>Open sticker gallery</string>

The existing Blocks stickers already available in Google Camera and the Play Store might be included as a default pack.

<string name=”blocks_party_accessibility_desc”>A collection of party themed Blocks props and characters.</string> <string name=”blocks_party_balloon_name”>Balloon</string> <string name=”blocks_party_bobby_boombox_name”>Bobby Boombox</string> <string name=”blocks_party_cakes_name”>Cake</string> <string name=”blocks_party_cash_name”>Cash</string> <string name=”blocks_party_champagne_name”>Champagne</string>

Supported devices and Pixel 3

The app includes a list of over 100 devices that Google Lens could support. What’s interesting is how the Google section notes “blueline,” which is the rumored codename of one of the Pixel 3 devices. The first reference to that device appeared in AOSP last Friday, while it should not be surprising that Google is already testing Lens on it.

brand=google, deviceName=angler;

brand=google, deviceName=blueline;

brand=google, deviceName=bullhead;

brand=google, deviceName=hammerhead;

brand=google, deviceName=marlin;

brand=google, deviceName=sailfish;

brand=google, deviceName=shamu;

brand=google, deviceName=taimen;

brand=google, deviceName=walleye;

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: