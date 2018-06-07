Google Material Theme will come to the sign-in screen starting next week

Since I/O 2018, apps like Google Drive have joined Gmail, Google News, and more in adopting Google’s new Material Theme. The latest service to join is the Account sign-in screen, with an update coming later this month.

Over the years, the sign-in page seen by many users every day has been tweaked to match the company’s design stylings. The last major update in March 2017 simplified the page significantly, while last month we began seeing Google Sans.

The latest rolls out next week with one key Material Component being adopted. The text box for entering an email address or phone number and your password features a prominent blue outline around the field. Compared to the faint bottom outline in the old design, this new look is distinctly more prominent and distinguishable due to its use of color.

Meanwhile, the Google logo up top and various sign-in text has been centered, while the Google Sans font is being used for the “Forget email” and “Create account” button.

This change will begin rolling out on June 14th, with Google advising G Suite admins to provide “advance notices of these changes” as it widely becomes available for all users.

Current

