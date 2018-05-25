Google sign-in page updated w/ minor Google Material Theme tweaks

Even before I/O 2018, Google’s latest iteration of Material Design began rolling out to various apps like Gmail and Google Tasks. Following the unveiling of Material Theming, more apps adopted it with many more updates expected. Today, the latest service to feature it is the Google sign-in page.

Last March, Google simplified its sign-in page to a clean white box with a light gradient background. In addition to the modern look, it adopted a responsive design to better adapt to different screen sizes.

Over the past day or two, a Google Material Theme has rolled out to the sign-in page. Immediately recognizable is the use of Google Sans, the company’s size-optimized variant of Product Sans. Its use here is fitting given how this page appears across both desktop and mobile screens.

Meanwhile, the box that houses the account picker, password field, and other details now features rounded corners, as well as more apparent layering and shadowing. The last tweak sees the page lose its wave-like background for just a clean white surface.

These tweaks are minor, but are applied to a very important page for Google that is used by many users throughout the day. To check it out yourself, head to the account avatar at the top-right corner of any Google app and click Add Account. It should be widely rolled out at this point.

Be sure to check out our full list of all the apps and services that have adopted the Google Material Theme.

