Android Oreo rolling out now to Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge on Verizon

As we quickly approach the official launch of Android P, Samsung and Verizon are now finally rolling out Oreo to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners.

As pointed out by Droid-Life, today marked the third time that Verizon has announced that it would be rolling out Android Oreo to its customers using the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Thankfully, according to their readers, the update is actually rolling out now.

As detailed on Verizon’s support pages, the Galaxy S7 should be receiving build G930VVRU4CRE5 while the S7 Edge will receive build G935VVRU4CRE5. With this update, users will get the April security patch, new Oreo features such as background activity limits, picture-in-picture mode, and notification dots, as well as Samsung’s own App Pair functionality that lets you launch two apps at once.

If you’re still using a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, you can check for the update by going to your Settings menu > About phone > Software updates and then hitting the Check for updates button.

