Essential Phone camera update improves camera roll, ‘Tiny Planet,’ etc

One of the biggest deal breakers with the Essential Phone at launch was its poor camera performance. Over the phone’s lifecycle, though, Essential has made it a point to improve that in updates. Today, yet another update is rolling out.

Available now via the Play Store, a new Essential camera update improves on two things. For one, it revamps the camera roll. Specifically, it adds new icons to the camera roll which make it easier to identify slo-mo, 360-degree, videos, and Burst Mode shots, all at a glance.

Further, this update also brings back the “Tiny Planet” functionality for 360-degree videos. There are also improvements to Burst Mode, as well as various stability fixes. The full changelog is below, and the update is rolling out now to all users.

You can once again save, adjust, and share your 360 videos as Tiny Planets!

Thanks to the wonders of technology, your Burst mode shots now save as a single group.

Shoot lots of different kinds of content? New icons make it easy to find your Slow-Mo, 360, and regular videos, as well as Burst mode shots, at a glance in your Camera Roll.

What’s that thing you don’t see? It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s various stability fixes!

We're continuing to improve the Essential Camera App! Today's release, rolling out now, includes enhancements to the camera roll interface, functionality to create Tiny Planet videos, and more.

