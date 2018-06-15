Google releases Mac, Linux app for converting VR180 into standardized editing format

Just before I/O 2018, Google and Lenovo launched the first VR180 point-and-shoot with the Mirage Camera, while more devices are coming soon. The new format aims to be more realistic than 360° footage and to boost adoption Google today released a VR180 Creator app for desktop editing.

Nintendo Switch

VR180 captures only half of what regular 360° video does with two cameras on every device providing a 180° x 180° FOV. Google argues that this provides a more realistic sense of depth and allows for immersive still photos and videos.

To aid in the editing process, the new VR180 Creator tool will let owners of these cameras use the captured footage with existing professional workflows. “Covert for Publishing” turns raw fisheye footage into standardized equirect projection. The output can in turn be edited with apps like Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro.

Meanwhile, “Prepare for Publishing” takes that edited footage and re-injects VR180 metadata so that it can be uploaded to YouTube and Google Photos for viewing in 2D or VR.

The VR180 Creator tool can be downloaded directly from Google and supports macOS 10.9+ and 64-bit Linux.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: