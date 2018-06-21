Google updates Measure app to support all ARCore phones, previously Tango-only

Before ARCore, Google’s augmented reality efforts were based around Project Tango and devices that required specialized cameras and sensors. That platform had several dozens apps and Google is now making its first-party Measure app compatible with ARCore.

Nintendo Switch

Version 2.0 of Measure brings the ability to capture “quick, everyday measurements” to many more phones, including dozens of top flagship devices from the Pixel 2 to Samsung’s Galaxy S9.

On first launch, the app first walks users through granting various permissions and details how to use the tool. Like with many other ARCore-powered experiences, Measure works best in well-lit areas and textured surfaces with users required to pan their phones around.

Once calibrated, a drawer at the bottom allows users to drag either a length or height tool into the camera viewfinder. Surfaces will be highlighted with a grid of dots, with users able to adjust the ends of the selected tool to fine tune what’s being recorded. The measurement will appear at the center of the blue or orange bar and your screen.

You can take a photo with a capture button in the top-right corner to save the measurement to your photo library. Settings houses a “Precision display” overlay that can be disabled depending on whether you want a rounded measurement or the exact figure with a +/- accuracy. There are also options to set Imperial or Metric units and the ability to relaunch the tutorial.

ARCore 1.0 launched this February with a major update at I/O 2018 adding support for shared augmented reality experiences. Measure 2.0 is available now in the Play Store and compatible with all ARCore phones.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: