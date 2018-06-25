Google Search Console adds new ‘URL inspection’ tool to check crawl, index status

Following the initial launch of a redesigned Search Console earlier this year, Google’s tool for monitoring and optimizing site performance is gaining a new capability. Frequently requested, web administrators will now be able to see the Google Search status of specific links.

The URL inspection tool allows users to input a specific link that they own and see details about the crawl, index, and serving information about pages “directly from the Google index.”

Enter a URL that you own to learn the last crawl date and status, any crawling or indexing errors, and the canonical URL for that page. If the page was successfully indexed, you can see information and status about any enhancements we found on the page, such as linked AMP version or rich results like Recipes and Jobs.

The Search Console will note whether the “URL is on Google,” index coverage, and AMP status. It will also offer suggestions on how to improve your results through an “enhancements” section.

If your link does not appear, the tool will also detail why and provide a report of other pages affected by similar issues in order to track down and address bugs. There is also information about noindex robots meta tags and Google’s canonical URL for the page.

We hope that the URL Inspection tool will help you debug issues with new or existing pages in the Google Index. We began rolling it out today; it will become available to all users in the coming weeks.

