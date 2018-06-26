Gboard 7.3 exits beta w/ text on custom GIFs, expanded sticker search & language support

After entering beta earlier this month, Gboard 7.3 is now rolling out to all users today. The updates makes sticker search available in more languages, while the Google Keyboard now supports 28 new languages. Meanwhile, the “Make a GIF” feature gains the ability to overlay custom text.

Nintendo Switch

The ability to make custom GIFs right from Gboard launched in version 7.2. After applying a filter, users can now add text before sending or saving the animation. A new button in the upper-right corner allows users to enter text and select from seven different colors.

The text size can be adjusted by pinching and zooming, as well as reoriented in any position. This addition joins a handful of new filters with revamped icon artwork.

This update also adds a beta label to the “Autospace after punctuation”” text correction option, while noting that it’s currently only available in US English.

Meanwhile, sticker search is now available in 15 more languages, while Gboard supports an additional 28:

Bagri, Batak Toba, Bench, Bhili, Capiznon, Chavacano, Eastern Min, Fiji Hindi, Ge’ez, Gurani, Ingush, Karachay, Khorasani Turkic, Kipsigis, Maharashtrian Konkani, Lezgian, Mizo, Maguindanao, Malay (Brunei), Maranao, Southern Min, Northern Sami, Qashqa’i, Rinconada Bikol, Surjapuri, Tausug, Upper Saxon, Vasavi

Gboard 7.3 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: