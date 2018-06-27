AAA finds Android Auto to be less distracting than other built-in infotainment systems

One of Google’s primary goals for Android Auto has been to create a safe driving experience while interacting with the infotainment system. According to research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the search giant is succeeding as Android Auto has been found to be less distracting than the built-in infotainment systems designed and implemented by automakers.

The research was conducted in collaboration between the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and researchers from the University of Utah on five 2017 and 2018 model cars. The point of these tests was to find the amount of visual and mental demand caused by using Android Auto, Apple’s CarPlay, and the built-in software created by the car maker.

Some key details noted in AAA’s press release include that the researchers found Android Auto to be on average 24 percent (5 seconds) faster than traditional infotainment systems when placing a phone call and 31 percent (15 seconds) faster when getting navigation directions. These are significant numbers as it means drivers don’t have to spend as much time looking away from the road.

The image below shows a breakdown of the researcher’s results when looking for the amount of visual and mental demand caused by different tasks.

But just because Android Auto was found to be less distracting, doesn’t mean it’s foolproof. Just like performing any task while driving, taking your eyes off of the road can be dangerous. The research just shows that if you need to mess with the infotainment system, it’s better if you use Android Auto over the built-in option.

You can read the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s entire report here to learn more.

