YouTube on Android now supports picture-in-picture without Premium subscription

Picture-in-picture is one of the most useful features to come out of Android Oreo, and it really comes in handy for streaming movies and videos on your phone. However, with YouTube, there have been some strings attached to the functionality. For a long time, a YouTube Red (now Premium) subscription was required. Now, though, it seems that’s no longer the case.

The best gifts for Android users

Earlier this year , a handful of users noted that on accounts without what was a YouTube Red subscription at the time, picture-in-picture functionality was working on their devices. It still required Android Oreo, of course, but a paid subscription was no longer needed. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for everyone.

This week, though, many more users are noting that this functionality is live. A thread on Reddit notes many users who lack a YouTube Premium subscription who can suddenly use picture-in-picture on their Android devices. As of now, this seems limited to users in the US only, and there are still some restrictions.

Some users note that videos noted as music, such as music videos, don’t work. This makes sense, of course, as opening up background play of music would likely have a negative effect on YouTube Music.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: