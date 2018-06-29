Google Play Store bug prevents you from viewing a developer’s full list of Android apps

For the past several days, an odd Play Store bug has prevented users from seeing a developer’s full list of available apps. On Android, scrolling through “All apps” will instead duplicate listings and be endlessly scrollable.

We’ve been able to replicate this bug on version 10.6.08 of the Play Store across several Android Oreo and P devices, including the Pixel and Pixel 2. Most developers create what Google Play calls a “developer page” where they can add a cover image, promotional description, and feature apps.

At the bottom of this page, there is a carousel of apps that users can swipe through. There is a limit of 20 items with “All apps” viewable by tapping the “More” button in the top-right corner. The issue becomes apparent when viewing this full grid of apps.

After scrolling through 15 or so applications, you might notice that the listings begin to duplicate and repeat in the same order. As such, users can end up scrolling endlessly and only ever see those same set of initial apps.

This bug prevents users from seeing a developer’s full list of applications. Larger companies — including Google, Adobe, EA, and Gameloft — that develop many apps are the most impacted by this issue. Meanwhile, smaller developers that have under 15 or so applications should be spared.

For some of the developers above, the issue is also replicable on the web version of the Play Store.

