Oreo update for the T-Mobile Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge includes RCS Universal Profile

Oreo has been slowly rolling out to various Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge variants over the last several months, and now it’s T-Mobile’s turn. But this update involves more than just a firmware update, it also includes support for RCS Universal Profile 1.0, allowing for richer communications between carriers.

The roughly 1.75GB update brings Android 8.0-specific features such as picture-in-picture, password autofill, notification channels, and some Samsung add-ons like the company’s Dual Messenger. Additionally, the update includes the April security patch.

But what really stands out is the inclusion of GSMA RCS Universal Profile 1.0. While T-Mobile has had their own implementation that allowed for RCS chats between devices on its own network, this is the carrier’s first phone with the new universal standard.

Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile, confirmed the Universal Profile 1.0 software update and promises that it’ll roll out to more devices soon.

If you haven’t received the Oreo yet and don’t want to wait for it, you can try manually checking for a software update by going to Settings > About phone > Software updates and then hitting the Check for updates button.

GSMA Universal Profile 1.0 sw updates have started rolling out, extending @TMobile’s long history of RCS leadership, bringing up to 100MB transfers and 100-person group chats natively. Starting w/ Galaxy S7/S7 Edge devices & more to come over time! — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 29, 2018

