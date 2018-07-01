Instagram is testing a feature that allows you to ask questions in your Stories

Instagram has been on a roll as of late introducing the IGTV app and new features like the ability to add music to Stories. While it hasn’t been announced yet, it looks like Instagram is testing yet another feature for Stories.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

At this time, when someone is watching another person’s Story, they can send the users a direct message right from the Story. This message can be in response to the picture or video that was shared or whatever they wish to convey.

But as you can see from the attached screenshot, captured by an Android Police reader, Instagram appears to be testing a new feature that allows users to ask specific questions. Viewers then can then tap into the text box and respond with whatever they like.

The person who first shared the image, unfortunately, hasn’t shared any additional details about how this new option works. I’m guessing it will show up as a sticker in Instagram’s camera app, but we have no idea if the question’s responses will show up as direct messages or get bundled together in some other fashion.

What do you think about this new Instagram Story feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and make sure to let us know if this new option is live on your device as it isn’t available for me yet.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: