US temporarily lifts ZTE ban, company can operate through August 1st

ZTE’s back and forth with the United States government has been going on for quite some time, and now after an attempt to lift the ban failed, ZTE is getting at least a temporary break.

A report from Reuters this week confirms that ZTE has been granted a temporary reprieve in order to conduct business once again. The primary purpose of this reprieve is to let the company work with suppliers in order to obtain what it needs to main its current networks and equipment.

This reprieve runs from July 2nd through August 1st, giving the company time to continue basic operations and provide customer support. Presumably, it’ll also help out in areas such as maintenance within the company as well…

China’s embattled ZTE Corp has received a temporary reprieve from the U.S. government to conduct business needed to maintain existing networks and equipment as it works toward the lifting of a U.S. supplier ban. The authorization seen by Reuters from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Services runs from July 2 until Aug. 1. Despite the agreement reached almost a month ago, the ban is yet to be lifted amid strong opposition among some U.S. politicians. ZTE has made the $1 billion payment but has yet to deposit the $400 million in escrow, according to sources.

