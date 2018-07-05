Samsung’s Bixby now provides sports scores and news from theScore

Just like the Google Feed, Samsung places Bixby just left of the main homescreen on its Galaxy smartphones. Called Bixby Home, users can scroll through this section to find personalized news and information. Starting today, sports scores and news will be added to Bixby for customers in the US.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The new addition is coming to Samsung smartphones thanks to a partnership with theScore, a widely popular sports news website. Now, when scrolling through Bixby Home, coming across a card offering scores or sports news will now take users to theScore’s mobile app (if installed) or its website.

theScore on Bixby allows fans to quickly view theScore’s sports headlines and live scores for World Cup soccer, NFL Football, NBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball and EPL Soccer simply by swiping right on their home screen to the Bixby Home service.

This update to Bixby should be rolling out right now for users in the US. When it arrives, swipe over to Bixby Home and you should be walked through the process for setting up personalized sports preferences. Users can always adjust these settings through Bixby’s settings menu.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: