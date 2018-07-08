Google Store summer sale: Pixel 2 XL, Home, & Chromecast, including $150 off Home Max pair

The Google Store is kicking off a summer-themed event today that discounts the Pixel 2 XL, all Google Home smart speakers, Chromecasts, and more. In effect until next week, one of the better deals is a $150 discount when purchasing two Home Max speakers.

Nintendo Switch

While discounts from the Google Store for the Pixel 2 XL are more common, the deals usually take the form of store credit. This 10-day sale applies an instant $100 discount at checkout, bringing the 64GB model to $749 and the 128GB variant to $849.

Unfortunately, the smaller Pixel 2 is not included, while Google is also discounting the 2nd-generation Daydream View by half. The coral-colored VR headset is available for $49 until next week.

On the entrainment front, the 4K-compatible Chromecast Ultra is $15 off at $54, while the regular and Audio versions are $25 thanks to a $10 discount.

Google Home speakers see a sizable deal, especially at the high-end. When purchasing two Home Max speakers, buyers can save $150. At $648, the $75 discount to each unit is in line with the few deals we’ve seen for Made by Google’s most premium Assistant device. At $324 a piece, users can take advantage of wireless pairing for stereo sound.

Lastly, the Home Mini gets a $15 price cut to $34, while the original Home is $99 after $30 off. Purchasing two Home speakers results in a $100 discount.

This summer sale kicked off in the United States on Sunday, July 8th and runs until Tuesday, July 17th. Google notes that deals are available “while supplies last.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: