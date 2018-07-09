Samsung Experience update brings homescreen rotation to Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8

Most of today’s flagship Android phones allow you to rotate the homescreen when using them in landscape mode. After a recent Samsung Experience update, this is now also possible on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.

First rolled out with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the ability to rotate the phone’s homescreen makes it easier to interact with the handset when it’s being used in landscape. The feature is now being added to the previous generation of devices through a Samsung Experience update.

According to SamMobile, though, just because your Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 8 might be running the latest version, it doesn’t mean homescreen rotation is quite live yet for everyone. Samsung appears to be doing a server-side rollout which means it might be days or weeks before it reaches every device.

Once the update hits your device, you can disable the homescreen rotation by going to Settings > Home screen settings. Here, toggle off Portrait mode only.

