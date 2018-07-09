Samsung Experience update brings homescreen rotation to Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8

- Jul. 9th 2018 9:40 am PT

0

Most of today’s flagship Android phones allow you to rotate the homescreen when using them in landscape mode. After a recent Samsung Experience update, this is now also possible on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

First rolled out with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the ability to rotate the phone’s homescreen makes it easier to interact with the handset when it’s being used in landscape. The feature is now being added to the previous generation of devices through a Samsung Experience update.

According to SamMobile, though, just because your Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 8 might be running the latest version, it doesn’t mean homescreen rotation is quite live yet for everyone. Samsung appears to be doing a server-side rollout which means it might be days or weeks before it reaches every device.

Once the update hits your device, you can disable the homescreen rotation by going to Settings > Home screen settings. Here, toggle off Portrait mode only.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy S8

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

Amazon Basics USB-C Accessories

Amazon Basics USB-C Accessories
USB-C Smartphone Charging Dock

USB-C Smartphone Charging Dock