Google Clips updated w/ Timelapses, better smile & expression detection, more

Two months after its last update and amidst an ongoing summer sale, Google Clips is rolling out several new features today. Version 1.6 introduces Timelapses, improved expression recognition, and increased smarts.

As the name of the feature suggests, Google Clips can now “capture a continuous stream of everything the camera sees and condense it into a fast-forwarded timelapse.” This Timelapses mode can be enabled in Settings.

A major part of today’s update is improving the onboard artificial intelligence capabilities. Google notes better recognition of “interesting” facial expressions. This includes smiles and funny faces, with Google previously detailing the research behind recognition. It comes after the last Clips update began recording more hugs, jumps, and other “exciting activities.”

Meanwhile, the camera is getting smarter about the types of clips you save and delete as to make the curation process more personalized in the future. Lastly, in addition to minor bug fixes and improvements, users can review and restore clips recently saved or deleted within the last seven days.

As part of the summer-themed sale that ends early next week, the Google Store is discounting Clips by $80. At $169, the device might be more palatable, with Google heavily advertising to the current season. One product tagline notes how you can “Stay in the shot this summer with Google Clips.” The deal runs until Tuesday, July 17th.

Version 1.6 of Google Clips is rolling out now via the Play Store.

