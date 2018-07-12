Samsung will reportedly bring its ‘Gear S3 successor’ to IFA 2018, LG to debut new Wear OS watches

Samsung has been making some really good wearables for the past couple of years, so needless to say we’re excited to see what the company reveals next. Gear S4, Galaxy Watch, whatever Samsung has in store, it’s apparently coming at IFA 2018.

The best gifts for Android users

According to a report from Korean publication Yonhap News, Samsung is preparing its next wearable to launch at the annual IFA show later this year. The event this year takes place from August 31st to September 5th, and Samsung is no stranger to it. In years past, the company used IFA to launch its Note lineup, and it’s also seen the debut of past Gear wearables including the Gear S3.

Now, it’s looking like Samsung will be bringing its next smartwatch to this event. There’s still a lot of confusion with rumors surrounding this next device, but the report says that this next release will be a “Gear S3 successor.” With the “Galaxy Watch” branding all but confirmed, it seems like we’ll at least get answers on that product at IFA.

Along with Samsung’s new watch, LG is also apparently bringing new hardware to IFA. The report goes on to mention that LG is bringing not one, but two new smartwatches to IFA both running on top of Google’s Wear OS platform. Some sketchy rumors popped up a couple of months ago regarding one of these watches, but not much has been revealed in the time since.

9to5Google’s Take

While I’m still hoping to see some sort of teaser for Samsung’s next wearable at the Note 9 launch in a few weeks, IFA is a perfect place for both Samsung and LG to launch new devices like this. With all this potential new Wear OS hardware, perhaps Google will finally give us some insight on what it has in store for the platform as well…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: