OnePlus 6, 5/5T add Google Lens camera shortcut, photo quality improvements in latest updates

OnePlus puts out new beta updates on a pretty regular basis, and these often include handy new features. With its latest betas, the company is focusing in on camera improvements for the OnePlus 5, 5T, and 6.

As pointed out in our reviews for these devices, the camera is never really a highlight for OnePlus devices. They’ve gotten notably better year by year, but improvements are always welcome.

For the OnePlus 6, OxygenOS 5.1.9 delivers improvements that, “based on community feedback,” aims to address some sore points of the flagship’s camera. OnePlus says it improves overall clarity, dynamic range, speed, and edge detection when using Portrait Mode. The full changelog follows:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.7

Fixed issues with accidental touches triggering gestures ( Draw V)

Supported Telia Finland VoLTE (Default On) and VoWifi (Default Off)

General bug fixes and improvements Camera Improved image quality

Integrated Google Lens mode Now you can access Google lens from your camera with a tap and Google Lens will tell you what’s in the image, giving you information about things like books, buildings, and works of art etc.

Added beauty mode for Selfie Portrait Messages Added Group MMS Wireless & networks Optimized stability for Wi-Fi connection

Fixed stability issue with the Bluetooth connection for cars

OxygenOS Open Beta 14 and 12 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively also focus on improving overall image quality. One specific issue it tries to address is the “oil painting” effect many users have noted.

In both updates, OnePlus is also adding a Google Lens shortcut to the camera app. As noted in screenshots from Android Police, a quick swipe up to the shortcut menu now reveals a Lens shortcut, just like we’ve been seeing from a few other OEMs.

