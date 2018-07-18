Netflix redesigns its UI for TVs w/ simpler, more intuitive navigation

Netflix has today announced that it is bringing a massive redesign to its app on TVs, and it changes things drastically…

In a blog post earlier today, Netflix revealed a brand new design for its big screen application, bringing a cleaner look, and much simpler navigation as well. The biggest change comes with the addition of a navigation menu on the left side of the interface. This makes it much quicker for users to find movies and shows they want to check out, as well as their list of saved titles.

The new TV interface was designed to make the Netflix experience simpler and more intuitive in a few different ways. First, it is now easier to search and view new content added to the service. It is also far simpler to start browsing with either a series or movie; our research has shown us that while a member generally isn’t sure what exact title they want to watch, they have a pretty good sense of whether they are in the mood for a quick series episode or a longer movie experience. We’ve also made it easier to access titles you’ve saved for later viewing in My List. In our testing of this new interface, we saw that this simpler design helped members find something great to watch.

Netflix says this new interface is rolling out starting today, but the company isn’t being very specific with the details. We’ve reached out to Netflix for confirmation, but presumably, this update will eventually reach the Android TV app.

